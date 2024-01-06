Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $97.96 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

