MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,294 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 402.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

