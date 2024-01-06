MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 4,755 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,188,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

