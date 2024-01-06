MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.