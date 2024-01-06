MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $589.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $571.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

