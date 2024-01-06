MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.96 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.11%.

Several research firms have commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

