MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $456,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 19.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

