MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 354.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $378.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.