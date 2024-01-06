MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $78,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

NVR stock opened at $6,937.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,668.28 and a 1 year high of $7,075.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,417.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,224.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

