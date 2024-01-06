MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $537.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

