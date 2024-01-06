MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $339.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.66 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.48.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

