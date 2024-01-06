Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $247.46 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

