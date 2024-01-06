Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 450,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 324,263 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 593,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 284,831 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

