Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.51. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.