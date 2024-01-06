Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 185.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.