Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 88,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

