Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

