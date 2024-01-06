MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $365.38 million and $28.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $79.89 or 0.00181907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 80.46861601 USD and is down -14.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $26,116,687.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

