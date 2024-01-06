Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $472,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.45 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

