Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 119 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXST stock opened at $160.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

