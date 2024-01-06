Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 8,311 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.