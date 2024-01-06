Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Ameren by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,235,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

