Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 4,120 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

FNDF opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

