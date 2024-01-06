Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 8,219 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

