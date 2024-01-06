Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $65.79 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

