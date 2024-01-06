Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $208,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.