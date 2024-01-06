Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

