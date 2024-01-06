Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.56 or 0.00350936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $129.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,756.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00149052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00538903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00192746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,380,725 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

