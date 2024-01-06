Monument Capital Management Buys New Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tanger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 84,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tanger by 18.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tanger by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tanger by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after acquiring an additional 209,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.54%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

