Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,844 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

PAYX stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

