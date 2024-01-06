Monument Capital Management Takes $279,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after buying an additional 3,142,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 255.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,465 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $75.84 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $77.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

