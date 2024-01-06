Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.16

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $12.66. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 17,104 shares trading hands.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.