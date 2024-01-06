Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.16

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $12.66. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 17,104 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 74.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,814,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after buying an additional 187,979 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

