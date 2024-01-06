MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 266,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 533,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

MRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 558,072 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 990,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 109,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

