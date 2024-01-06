Muhammad Raza Buys 3,706 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) Director Muhammad Raza acquired 3,706 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,031. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NB Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NBBK opened at $13.58 on Friday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

