Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €384.00 ($421.98) and last traded at €384.00 ($421.98). Approximately 261,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €381.00 ($418.68).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €381.52 and a 200 day moving average of €364.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.