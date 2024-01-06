Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.87

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and traded as low as $33.22. Naspers shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 24,937 shares trading hands.

Naspers Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.

Naspers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.0661 dividend. This is an increase from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

