New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

