New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
NYSE:GBR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
