New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.46). Approximately 862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of £81.67 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.14.

New Star Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. New Star Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -869.57%.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

