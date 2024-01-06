New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $76.39 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100,494 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

