New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,357 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $61,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in McKesson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

MCK stock opened at $478.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.15 and a 200 day moving average of $437.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $485.22.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

