New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CSX worth $60,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

