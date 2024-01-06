New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $67,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

