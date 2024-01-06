NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. 7,799,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

