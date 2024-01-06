NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.94. 12,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 15,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

NI Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI

NI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in NI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NI by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NI by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

