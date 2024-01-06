NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.94. 12,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 15,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
NI Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NI
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.