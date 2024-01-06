Niza Global (NIZA) Trading 48.2% Lower Over Last Week

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Niza Global has a market cap of $4.73 million and $3.45 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 48.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,249,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,249,999,954 with 3,522,185,921 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01944743 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,399,030.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

