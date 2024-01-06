Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.