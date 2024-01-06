Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,908. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

