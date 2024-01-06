NXM Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.20 or 1.00020352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011564 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010747 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00181907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003588 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

