NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.18. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.12.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 167,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$25,125.00. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,720 in the last ninety days. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

