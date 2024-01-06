Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Down 2.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.03. 185,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 171,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$726.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$200.40 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 104.26% and a return on equity of 54.75%. Research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.7807167 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Obsidian Energy

In other news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,902.36. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $129,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

